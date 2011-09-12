J.A. Deane on stage at Outpost Performance Space, Albuquerque, April 2, 2010 | Photo: Mark Weber

J.A. Deane and his Miles Thing

I have two consecutive radio shows scheduled with my old friend J.A. Deane.

KUNM 89.9 FM and streaming on the web > KUNM.org – Albuquerque, New Mexico USA – Host: MARK WEBER – The Thursday Jazz Show @ Noon (12:06 to be exact) September 15 and 22, 2o11

On the 15th we return to the music of Miles Davis and do part 2 of J.A. Deane’s choices and explanations into Miles’ rhythmic propulsion, his shift away from metrical time and into realms of pulse and flow and energy. (Part 1 of this series was broadcast Live on May 26, even though it’s focus wasn’t entirely upon Miles, Miles is never too far from the surface with Dino.)

With J.A. Deane it has always been about energy (chi) and those indefinable elements in music more akin to metaphysics than musicology, and so he has always been a close participant in Miles Davis music. I say “participant” simply because Dino listens to Miles on that level. The levels beyond analysis, more into what’s the actual intent of this music, and any music, really.

On the 22nd we’ll have a live performance of DJ Duo, the long-standing association that J.A.Deane and Joey Sabella have had that spans 30 or 40 years. ( I think they play together every Thursday at Dino’s studio in Villanueva — for years.) This will be broadcast from Studio A at KUNM and engineered by Ramon Garcia. It will be a 30-minute shot beginning at 1pm. There will also be interviews with Dino & Joey to explain their gear and their approach and the music.





Here is what Dino had to say about the two radio shows:

the show on the 15th is part two of looking at the music i was listening to in my teenage years and covers the period of 1965 to 1968 and mile’s last acoustic quintet before he went into his electric period (silent way – bitches brew etc.) and covers the six albums he released between 65 and 68 esp/miles smiles/sorcerer/nefertiti/miles in the sky/filles de kilimanjaro – this was a period where his music and this very powerful group took things to a place of great abstraction and was a real showcase period for the compositions of wayne shorter.

the show on the 22nd is a live in studio performance by DJ DUO which is myself on lap steel dulcimer and (multi-instrumentalist) joseph sabella on wave drum. joseph and i have been playing music together since 1974 in all kinds of musical situations. this in studio performance will be a preview of what we will be doing at two upcoming concerts the weekend following the radio show (Friday 9/23 in santa fe and Sunday 9/25 in albuquerque) — d

https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track05.mp3 listen to J.A. Deane & Joseph Sabella | The Last Day of Summer | taken from The Subspace Anamolies Jazz Radio Show. Host: Mark Weber, September 22, 2011 – KUNM Albuquerque. Guests: J.A. Dean & Joseph Sabella







Joey Sabella | August 8, 2010 playing vibes at an Out of Context monthly session | Photo: Mark Weber

And here is the playlist for the show on the 15th. Hover over the cover for some more detailed information please…and listen to some music and words from The Nefertiti Jazz Radio Show KUNM Albuquerque September 15, 2011. Host: Mark Weber. Guest: J.A. Deane & his Miles Thing







https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track01.mp3 (excerpt) 1 – esp – 20jan65 from the album ESP https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Mark-and-Dino.mp3 listen to Mark Weber & J.A. Deane in conversation (excerpt)| https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track02.mp3 (excerpt) 2 – footprints – 25oct66 from the album MILES SMILES | https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track03.mp3 3 – masqualero – 17may67 from the album SORCERER https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track033.mp3 listen to Mark Weber & J.A. Deane in conversation (excerpt) | https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track04.mp3 (excerpt) 4 – nefertiti – 7june67 from the album NEFERTITI https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track044.mp3 listen to Mark Weber & J.A. Deane in conversation (excerpt) | https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track0444.mp3 (excerpt) 5 – black comedy – 16may68 from the album MILES IN THE SKY https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track06.mp3 listen to Mark Weber & J.A. Deane in conversation (excerpt) | https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track07.mp3 (excerpt) 6 – filles de kilimanjaro – 21june68 from the album FILLES DE KILIMANJARO https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/Track077.mp3 listen to Mark Weber & J.A. Deane in conversation







AND for a great blog, see this: J.A. Deane or just click one of his photo portraits above please.



J.A. Deane and Joseph Sabella | Control room at KUNM Live broadcast September 22, 2o11 | Photos by Mark Weber



https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/01-DJ2-9-22-11-A.mp3 listen to J.A. Deane & Joseph Sabella Live at KUNM Radio Station, September 22, 2011 hosted by Mark Weber

https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/02-DJ2-9-22-11-B.mp3 listen to J.A. Deane & Joseph Sabella Live at KUNM Radio Station, September 22, 2011 hosted by Mark Weber

https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/03-DJ2-9-23-11-EXCERPT.mp3 listen to J.A. Deane & Joseph Sabella Live at concert Santa Fe, September 23, 2011

https://metropolis.free-jazz.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/09/04-DJ2-9-25-11-EXCERPT.mp3 listen to J.A. Deane & Joseph Sabella Live at concert Albuquerque, September 25, 2011



