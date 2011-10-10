mark weber | it starts here

Mark Weber | after swim in Delaware River at Callicoon, New York | Photo by Kazzrie Jaxen

IT STARTS HERE

walking along

just walking

with my yoga bag slung over my shoulder

walking

walking to yoga class

so pleasant

here in this world

it’s almost like being in a reverie

luminosity

the undulating visions of Thomas Hart Benton

begat the hallucinogenic panoramas of Z.Z. Wei

remindful of Marsden Hartley

begat my fattened eye the electrified impasto landscapes of Louisa McElwain the other-worldliness of Sharon Feder’s Denver with stark

grain elevators and abandoned gas stations the darkened aspen forests of Forrest Moses’s canvas

the quietude of a Robert Striffolino forest, stricken

in the canopy by sunlight the protective cooing of yoga teachers

every morning all over America

like poetry the things they say:

Ahdo mukha svanasana

Parivrtta ardha chandrasana

Trikonasana

Viparita karani

“Extend your heart through your fingertips”

“Breathe deeply like the clouds”

“Who is God? (Kabir was asked) He is the breath and

the breath inside the breath”

“Hopefully, we can fall into the mystery, rather

than be so concerned with mastery”

I walk home and by chance stop in a second-hand store

(second hand?) and find a June Christy album that

I’ve always wanted to hear, that has arrangements by

the mystic Bill Holman, way out in California, on the

Pacific Rim (It has been said that poetry strives for the conditions

of music, but, I would more hope the sense that I get from

paintings be in poems — as Kandinsky has pointed out: music

needs a span of time to achieve its effects, but a painting

needs only an instant)

the breath within the breath

the color within the color

the shadow doppelganger jumps into you and back out

calm is the condition that best suits me second hand calm

hand me down calm

recycled calm

quiescence

June Christy floating on the magic carpet of a jazz big band

whispering “Good-Bye” with Bob Cooper, tenor saxophone

obbligato

What is that fantastical poem by Charles Reznikoff

where

he is out for a stroll

and a stray dog joins him?

It’s been years since I feasted my eyes upon it, that

poem knocked me out —

I can heartily recommend Charles Reznikoff —

have I ever given you a bum steer?

. . . just another walking poem I come to Central Avenue, old Rt.66, and

wait a minute to cross, wait for the traffic, standing

at the corner where the Zia Motor Lodge used

to be —

vacant lot, old slabs of concrete foundations

where the cottages stood, seems

in the past year 4 or 5 of the old motor courts

have gone under the bulldozer, sad

but

things fall down, change —

mostly sad to

remember the post-war hopefulness

that pervaded the U.S. those years, there was such promise

in the air,

almost naive, really, blessed — that’s

what comes to mind

when I see those motor courts, that

era where everything seemed possible — (over-looking

for the moment the paranoia of McCarthy HUAC and those

gray days of conformity)

The thing I won’t miss someday

is telephone poles — but, even they

can seem nostalgic —

Still, some number of the old motor courts

remain in Albuquerque, I have been standing here

with ghosts

much too long, certainly

the traffic comes from another world, ancient, I am

not at a crosswalk, although

jaywalking this moment

seems myriad and effortless

summer vacations

apple pies . . .

Staying home and listening to records | first printing * September 2oll | 300 copies. *Long poem about walking composed between September 6-18. Some of the internal poems within it are from earlier in 2oll. *A11 poems from 2oll. Page 14 — February 8 & 9. bottom of page 12 — February 13. page 17 — March 21 & 22. page 16 — April 28. page 15 — May 2. page 13 — May 9. page 18 — June 1. *photo of Zia Motor Lodge, north-east corner of Central & Madison by MW June 14 w/former White’s Dept Store. *art & squiggles by MW. *frontispiece photo of author 7augll by Kazzrie Jaxen after swim in Delaware River at Callicoon, New York. *some of these poems have appeared in singular versions in KE5TRA, PEARL, BIG HAMMER, MALPAIS REVIEW, MAS TEQUILA REVIEW, and possibly NERVE COWBOY, and dear old MINOTAUR and at METROPOLIS website and at Lisa Polisar’s blog site. (c)2011 Mark Weber. Zerxpress@aol.com | Zerx Press, 725 Van Buren Place SE, Albuquerque NM 87108

& Nothing But The Zone | First printing. 300 copies. September 2011. Zerx chap # 68. Cover illustration: “Zweeeet! bwiff, bonnnk!”— JB Bryan ink on paper. Frontispiece: JB Bryan studio. jb@laalamedapress.com | Copyright © 2011 by JB Bryan. All Rites Reversed. Zerx Press 725 Van Buren Place SE Albuquerque NM 87108





